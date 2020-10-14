Dundalk house prices up 1.1% in August after four successive months of falls

The average price of a house in Dundalk jumped up by 1.1% in August.

The increase in local house prices follows four successive months of declines.

The latest Residential Property Price Index from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows the mean house price in the town now stands at €217,945, up €2,408 from €215,537, in July.

This has left prices at their highest point since standing at €218,059 in May.

Prices are also up 2.8% on August 2019 when the mean price of a house in Dundalk stood at €211,919.

Nationally residential property prices were down by 0.6% in the year to August.

Meanwhile prices in Louth as a whole also increased for the first time after four consecutive months of decline from €219,122 to €221,327 – an increase of 1%.

Prices in Drogheda rebounded from a 0.8% fall in July to jump by 0.6% from €247,157 to €248,731.

The median asking price in Dundalk was unchanged at €200,000. It was up €5,001 in Drogheda to €245,000 while in Louth it was up €2,749 to €202,750.