Dundalk impress in Spain as Dummigan departs for Crusaders

Dundalk FC put in an impressive performance despite going down to a 2-1 defeat against Romanian champions CFR Cluj in Spain yesterday.

Vinny Perth’s side are in the Mediterranean country this week as part of their preparation for then new SSE Airtricity League season which gets underway on February 14th.

They showed they are well on course to perform when the opening game at home to Derry City comes about by putting in a superb performance against a Cluj side who are preparing for a Europa League knock-out tie with Sevilla next month.

After Cammy Smith and Patrick Hoban had gone close, Dundalk took the lead on 26 minutes when Andy Boyle rose highest to head past Otto Hindrich.

Dundalk were unfortunate not to add to their lead after that with Cluj’s fitness helping Dan Petrescu’s side to steal a victory at a time when Perth had emptied his bench.

With 18 minutes to go George Tucudian levelled with a fine finish past Gabriel Sava before substitute Claudiu Petrila won it with a cracking effort just three minutes from time.

Dundalk will be in action again on Friday when they face Russian side CSKA Moscow.

Meanwhile the club confirmed last night that defender Cameron Dummigan (pictured above with the Belfast side’s boss Stephen Baxter) had moved to Danske Bank Premier League side Crusaders on loan until the end of June.

DUNDALK FC: Gary Rogers (Gabriel Sava 71); Sean Gannon (Sean Hoare 66), Daniel Cleary (Brian Gartland 59), Andy Boyle, Darragh Leahy (Dane Massey HT); Chris Shields (Jordan Flores 61), Greg Sloggett; Daniel Kelly, Cammy Smith (Will Patching 53) (John Mountney 59), Michael Duffy (Taner Dogan 66); Patrick Hoban (Georgie Kelly 60).

CFR CLUJ: Otto Hindrich; Denis Ciobotariu, Paulo Vinicius, Mike Cestor, Mihai Butean (Petrila Claudiu); Catalin Itu (Damjan Djokovic), Ovidiu Hoban (Sylla Yacouba), Adrian Paun (Aurelio Luis); Catalin Golofca (George Tucudian), Lacina Traore (Claudiu Petrila), Michael Pereira (Billei Omrani).