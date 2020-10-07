Dundalk IT awarded €760k to support Technological University status bid

Dundalk IT has been awarded €760,000 to support their progression towards Technological University status.

News of the funding was announced this morning by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris.

Welcoming the news Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd described it as “very positive news.”

He said: “Following the announcement over the weekend that a three year development plan was agreed between DkIT and the Higher Education Authority, we now have the first significant funding boost to support the campaign.

“The monies today have been allocated under the 2020 Higher Education Authority (HEA) call to assist the development and progression of technological universities.

“DKIT sits in the middle of the Dublin-Belfast economic corridor and if TU status is achieved it will greatly benefit our regional development in line with the national development plan.

“We have a wealth of highly skilled third level students in the North East and this campaign will inevitably allow more local students study and progress their 3rd level qualifications closer to home.

“If TU status is achieved it will have far reaching consequences in terms of social and economic impact and will also improve the quality of life for many of our constituents.”