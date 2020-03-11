Dundalk IT introduce dedicated COVID-19 section to their website

Dundalk IT has uploaded a dedicated COVID-19 section to their website to keep staff and students informed in relation to the Institute’s response to Coronavirus.

The institute says it continues to operate as normal but has advised anyone with flu-like symptoms to stay and home and ring their GP, emergency department or the Health Unit at the institute on 042 9370245.

A statement from the institute last night said: “We have published a dedicated COVID-19 FAQs section on our website which includes the latest information and guidance to DkIT staff and students in relation to the Institute’s response to Coronavirus. www.dkit.ie/covid19

“A link to the FAQs is available via the DkIT homepage and will be updated regularly as the situation evolves.

“PLEASE NOTE: The Institute is open and operating as normal – Dundalk Institute of Technology has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff or students at this time.

“The safety and wellbeing of the DkIT community is, and always will be, our highest priority, and we have carefully considered the official advice available to us, and our responsibility to ensure the welfare of our students, staff and visitors. We will keep the community updated regularly as changes arise.”