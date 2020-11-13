Dundalk IT lecturer Brian Morris passes away

The death has occurred of well known Dundalk IT lecturer Brian Morris.

Brian, who was a lecturer in Corporate Reporting, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital yesterday.

As well as being well known in local education sectors, Brian was also synonymous with Blackrock Athletic Club.

Confirming his passing last night, the club posted on their Facebook page: “It is with terrible sadness that we announce the death of Brian Morris. Brian was a founder member of our club in 2001. Since then, through his numerous roles as coach, PR Officer and Club Chairperson, Brian has always been a great servant to our club. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Ros and his children, Annabella and Penny. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

From The Square in Blackrock, Brian is survived by wife Roz (née Brady), children Annabelle and Penny, brother Tonny, sister Anna, brother in-law Ben, sister in-law Liz, nephew and nieces David, Jennie and Katie, relatives, great friends, neighbours and colleagues in Dundalk IT.

He was predeceased by his parents Mairead and Dr Tommy Morris and sisters Cecily and Mary Rose.

Due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Brian’s funeral will be private for family and close friends, with church numbers limited. The community may wish to pay their respects and show support to the family when the cortège leaves his residence on Sunday afternoon at 12.30pm, proceeding on foot, to the Church of St Oliver Plunkett, Blackrock, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Haggardstown Cemetery.

Sympathy to Brian’s family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.