Dundalk IT to co-host virtual DojoMór event this Saturday

This year, Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) will co-host DojoMór virtually, the national annual major coding event for school children between the ages of 7 and 17 this Saturday.

The online event will feature a variety of coding workshops taking place throughout the day. Young people are invited to register and can book their place by visiting www.dojomor.ie (click the ‘book Dundalk IT DojoMór Workshop’ button).

DojoMór is a national voluntary initiative which aims to introduce young people to coding / technology and to improve digital literacy skills. DojoMór will virtually bring together young people at nine Higher Education Institutes across Ireland for a day of free workshops. These workshops include Scratch, Lightbot, HTML, 3D Modelling, micro:bit, Thunkable, Robotics and Soundtrap. In addition, the first 200 people to register for the micro:bit workshop will receive a free micro: bit in the post.

Speaking about this year’s event, Dr Fiona Lawless, Head of Department of Computing Science and Mathematics said: “Our DojoMór aims to reach a wide audience and to give young people, who might not normally have exposure to coding, an opportunity to get involved. Although we would have loved to welcome you to Dojomor activities on campus at DkIT, we are delighted to be able to virtually co-host this event. ”

CoderDojo is a worldwide movement of free, volunteer-led, community-based programming clubs for young people. Anyone aged 7 to 17 can visit a Dojo where they can learn to code, build a website, create an app or a game, and explore technology in an informal, creative, and social environment.

No prior coding experience is required to enjoy the day. Participants can select to attend as many workshops as they would like to attend. Places are limited so ensure to book early at http://www.DojoMor.ie