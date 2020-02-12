Dundalk IT to hold Public Health Fair this Saturday

Dundalk IT will hold a Public Health Fair at its campus this Saturday.

The health and wellbeing day for adults of all ages has been organised as part of the Institute’s support for the WHO 2020 ‘The International Year of the Nurse and Midwife’ initiative.

The free event, which is open to the general public, runs from 10am to 2pm on the day.

It will be coordinated by trained nurses, midwives and academics from DkIT’s Department of Nursing, Midwifery & Early Years. It includes a variety of public health talks, check-ups and demonstrations relating to topics such as cancer care, healthy bones, infection control, mental wellness, heart health, ageing well and becoming a mother.

The health awareness day has been designed to provide members of the general public with an opportunity to meet one-to-one with health professionals and academics and to learn more about personal health and wellbeing issues. Visitors will be able to get their blood pressure and blood sugars checked by trained healthcare professionals and learn the life-saving skill of CPR through the Hands for Life, Irish Heart Foundation programme. There will be also be a variety of interactive stands and demonstrations from organisations such as National Cancer Care programme, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, The Louth Hospital, Dundalk, Maire Keating Foundation, Irish Skin Foundation, Happy Bones, among others.