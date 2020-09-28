Dundalk IT to limit gathering of students on campus

Following Friday’s statement by the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Skills, Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) has moved to further enhance public health protection measures on its campus.

For the next three weeks, the Institute will focus on limiting the movement of students and avoiding congregation of large groups on campus.

In the week beginning 28th September, orientation for first years will proceed as planned via blended delivery including some online and on-campus elements. All new students from CAO Rounds A, Zero and One have received a communication advising them of their on-campus induction timetables. Online elements of the induction programme can be found here.

Induction has been streamlined and staggered across two days to ensure a controlled footfall of students on campus. Additional health and safety protocols and procedures have been put in place to ensure that activities can been conducted in manner that is safe for students and staff in line with the commencement of the academic year.

This further reflects our commitment to a quality student experience within all public health guidelines.

Over the next three weeks, the following measures will also be enacted by the institute:

All lecturers and tutorial classes will be delivered online

Only those practical classes that cannot take place online will now take place on campus

Detailed timetables have been put in place to ensure provision in small groups, on a staggered basis to avoid congregation or large on-site attendances.

Sessions have been designed and group size reduced to ensure 2m physical distancing (where possible).

Face coverings will continue to be worn by all on campus..

Our library will remain open with strict protocols for physical distancing and access. All research activities will continue.

DkIT say they will continue to review measures we have put in place in light of evolving public health guidelines. See https://www.dkit.ie/back-to-college for further details.

Last week the institute confirmed to graduating students that this year’s conferring ceremonies will take place virtually due to necessary health and safety precautions around COVID-19. The announcement was made in direct consultation with the DkIT Students’ Union and the Institute confirmed that online award ceremonies will now take place in later in the year but prior to the commencement of Semester 2. Exact dates will be confirmed to students over the coming week, however it is anticipated to take place in mid-December 2020 or early January 2021.