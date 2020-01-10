Dundalk Leisure Centre receives €300,000 funding for upgrades

Dundalk Leisure Centre has secured funding of €300,000 under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund.

The sum will go towards the upgrade of the swimming pool’s wet changing village with a major emphasis on modernising disability access at the St Alphonsus Road facility.

The overall cost of the project is €492,000 with today’s funding announcement set to bring it one step closer.

News of the award has been welcomed by local TD Fergus O’Dowd.

He said: “I supported this particular project directly to Minister Brendan Griffin in 2018. I have also seen the benefit of a similar upgrade that took place in the Drogheda Leisure Centre recently which has transformed the changing facilities and made the leisure centre much more accessible.

“Sport has the capacity to knit communities together and it is important that we continue to invest in sport at a local level,” said the Fine Gael TD.

Pictured above: Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd (right) with Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin (left)