Dundalk Library receives €135,500 in funding for Covid-19 supports

Public libraries in Louth will receive funding for essential upgrades and measures in response to Covid-19.

In total €135,500 has been allocated to the local library in Dundalk by Minister of Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys as part of a €3 million fund to support a Small Scale Capital Works Programme in public libraries.

This funding will be matched by local authorities to the value of around €1.1million – giving a total investment of almost €4.1m.

Welcoming the news local Senator John McGahon said: “I am particularly pleased that the Dundalk Library will receive €135,000 for works which will range from the installation of study pods, to Perspex screens, to building extensions; all of which will make a real difference to the library buildings as they adapt to the new public health guidelines.

“Libraries play such an important role in our communities in terms of learning, self- development and for recreational purposes. This funding will ensure that these libraries have all the equipment that they need and are modern facilities that can be used now and for future generations in Louth.”

Works will commence in the libraries over the coming weeks and will be completed by end 2020/early 2021.