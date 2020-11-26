Dundalk Library to host ‘A Dog’s Life’ workshop on Tuesday

Dundalk Library will host a virtual workshop in association with Dogs Trust next Tuesday afternoon December 1st.

The event, titled ‘A Dog’s Life’ will get underway at 3.30pm.

Find out how to be a responsible dog owner and be safe around dogs. The workshop tells the story of McGyver an abandoned dog that came to live with Dogs Trust and how he found his forever home. There will also be some tips and advice on how to be safe around dogs.

Booking is essential as places are limited. For further details or to book contact Dundalk Library at 042 9353190 or email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie