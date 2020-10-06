Dundalk Lions Club Golf Classic results

The results of the Dundalk Lions Club Golf Classic held on September 25th at Dundalk Golf Club are as follows:

1 st Dessie Ward’s Team – 86 points

Dessie Ward’s Team – 86 points 2 nd Gerry Campbell’s Team – 84 points

Gerry Campbell’s Team – 84 points 3 rd Joe Molloy’s Team – 84 points

Joe Molloy’s Team – 84 points 4 th Seamus Kelly’s Team – 84 points

Seamus Kelly’s Team – 84 points 5 th Vincent Jackson’s Team – 83 points

Vincent Jackson’s Team – 83 points 6th Tadhg O’Sullivan’s Team – 83 points

Ladies Team –

Margaret McCourt’s Team – 72 points

Raffle results –

Dundalk FC signed shirt – Winner Michael Coburn

Caolan Rafferty signed shirt – Winner Irene Brennan

The Lions Club thanks all who supported the event.