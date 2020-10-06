Dundalk Lions Club Golf Classic results
The results of the Dundalk Lions Club Golf Classic held on September 25th at Dundalk Golf Club are as follows:
- 1st Dessie Ward’s Team – 86 points
- 2nd Gerry Campbell’s Team – 84 points
- 3rd Joe Molloy’s Team – 84 points
- 4th Seamus Kelly’s Team – 84 points
- 5th Vincent Jackson’s Team – 83 points
- 6th Tadhg O’Sullivan’s Team – 83 points
Ladies Team –
- Margaret McCourt’s Team – 72 points
Raffle results –
- Dundalk FC signed shirt – Winner Michael Coburn
- Caolan Rafferty signed shirt – Winner Irene Brennan
The Lions Club thanks all who supported the event.