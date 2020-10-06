Select Page
Dundalk Lions Club Golf Classic results

The results of the Dundalk Lions Club Golf Classic held on September 25th  at Dundalk Golf Club are as follows:

  • 1st    Dessie Ward’s Team – 86 points
  • 2nd   Gerry Campbell’s Team – 84 points
  • 3rd    Joe Molloy’s Team – 84 points
  • 4th    Seamus Kelly’s Team – 84 points
  • 5th    Vincent Jackson’s Team – 83 points
  • 6th    Tadhg O’Sullivan’s Team – 83 points

Ladies Team –

  • Margaret McCourt’s Team – 72 points

Raffle results –

  • Dundalk FC signed shirt – Winner Michael Coburn
  • Caolan Rafferty signed shirt – Winner Irene Brennan

The Lions Club thanks all who supported the event.