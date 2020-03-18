Dundalk Lions Club offer assistance to those who need it

Dundalk Lions Club have offered their support to elderly or disabled persons in the area who might need it during the current health crisis.

President David Larkin has asked that anyone who needs any kind of assistance with them.

He said: “During the current social restrictions, Dundalk Lions Club members want to make it known that they are available to assist the Senior Citizens, persons with disability or who are in difficulty in and around the Dundalk area and who do not have family or help, to collect essential groceries or prescriptions.

“Please phone 085 227 9273

“Whilst we have very limited resources in this regard, hopefully we can help.

“Stay Safe,” said David.