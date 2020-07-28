Dundalk Lions Club to hold golf classic this September
Dundalk Lions Club have announced plans for their Golf Classic to take place this September.
The event is planned for Dundalk Golf Club in Blackrock on Friday September 25th with all proceeds going towards Dundalk Lions Club activities and the annual Christmas Food Appeal.
Further details will follow soon but for now all interested parties can email davidlarkinlions@gmail.com to sign-up and support this fun day out in aid of a very worthy cause.