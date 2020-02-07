Dundalk Local Employment Service to hold coffee morning on Thursday

Dundalk Local Employment Service will hold a coffee morning at their premises at the Louth Leader Partnership Community Offices on Park Street next Thursday.

The coffee morning runs from 11am to 1pm and will act as an informal career guidance service for unemployed adults returning to work.

With 25 years experience working with unemployed people in the local area, the coffee morning gives jobseekers who are unemployed the opportunity to meet all the staff at Dundalk Local Employment Service and to find out what they can offer.

The Local Employment Service’s Employment Guidance team are qualified in all areas of adult career guidance and lifelong learning and are more than happy to answer any queries you have in relation to job searching or returning to training or education. In the main, they work with individuals who are long term unemployed and those who are out of work due to challenges such as illness, childcare or language barriers.

They understand that the decision to return to work can bring up its own challenges, but the staff at the Local Employment Service will support and assist you to overcome those challenges and help you to put in place a career path plan that is achievable. Going back to work can be a daunting prospect and the thoughts of it can be overwhelming, but with their support it need not be.

They believe in making a plan and taking it one step at a time. So why not join them for a cup of coffee and a chat to find out more about how you can begin your journey back to work. Simply drop in at whatever time suits you between 11am and 1pm on Thursday 13th February to the community offices in Louth Leader Partnership, Park Street. Their wide range of services are free of charge and include:

Career planning

One to one guidance and support from highly qualified Guidance Officers

Personality profiling & psychometric analysis

Referral to training agencies

Referral to Community Employment and TÚS schemes

CV preparation and interview skills training

CV typing service

Group workshops

Job searching sessions

Job Club programme

Job vacancy boards and weekly newspapers

For further details call in on the day or telephone 042-9328897. The service is funded by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection and managed by Louth Leader Partnership CLG.