Dundalk man Aidan steals the show on First Dates Ireland

Dundalk man Aidan McCann featured on last night’s episode of First Dates Ireland on RTÉ Two.

The 61-year-old, who described himself as an “old romantic at heart” stole the show after speaking after the loss of his late wife Margaret to cancer eight years ago.

Aidan went on a date with Bernie from Swords. When asked about her on the date, he said: “I met my wife what would have been the old style at a dance hall and we just clicked at the time.

“We were married for 31 years. I got married when I was 23 going on 24.

“We met each other when we were 18.”

Aidan and Margaret

He added: “Her cancer was cured and she was in remission but the chemo and the radium took this toll on her system.

“It was the after effects where the chemo and the radium had burnt all of her immune systems.

“Her immune system had gone completely. And when I think of it now they were saying there’s nothing we can do.

“And I was still going up and saying what are you going to do next.”

Aidan was very emotional as he said: “She went into a stage of being in that much pain that she had to give her morphine.

“I got a call to come up to the hospital quickly.

“And I went up to the hospital and they were just putting her into a semi-coma.

“So they put her into a semi-coma and they said we are going to treat her and take her out the far side but she never came out the far side.

“So I never really got a chance to say a proper goodbye.”

Aidan and Bernie hit it off on the show and they both agreed to go on another date together.

At the end of the show, RTE revealed that they went on many more dates and they even met up while they were both in Lanzarote.

See how they got on by catching First Dates Ireland now on the RTÉ Player.