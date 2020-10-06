Dundalk man appointed new editor for Cork 96fm show

Cork’s 96fm have appointed a Dundalk man as their new editor for The Opinion Line.

Terry Brennan, originally from Muirhevnamor, is the new Editor of the Opinion Line programme, which airs weekdays from 9am – 12pm.

Terry has recently relocated to Cork and has more than ten years of senior editorial leadership experience with ITV.

His most recent position was Head of News Programmes for UTV in Belfast.

Prior to this, he held similar positions in ITV’s Anglia and Westcountry regions.

Speaking about his his new position as Editor, Terry has said “I am very excited to be joining such a talented team at Cork’s 96fm. The Opinion Line is a hugely respected and trusted brand in Cork and it is a privilege to be taking on the role of Editor.”

Local Content Controller for Cork’s 96FM and C103, Brendan O’Driscoll has said, “I am looking forward to welcoming Terry to our team at Broadcasting House in Cork.”

“He was appointed after a rigorous recruitment process which saw interest from many suitably qualified candidates. We were very impressed with Terry’s experience and his product knowledge.”

“I am sure he will play a significant role in driving the programme to meet our ambitions.”

Terry will replace current Editor, Deirdre O’Shaughnessy, who leaves the station in mid-October to take up a new role with The Irish Examiner.

The Opinion Line is presented by PJ Coogan and is the most listened to morning talk show in Cork.

According to the most recent audience figures (JNLR 2019-4) the programme has 70,000 listeners each day which is a 7,000 lead over its nearest local rival.