Dundalk man Brian MacCraith to chair new Future of Media Commission

Dundalk man Professor Brian MacCraith will be chair of a new commission set up to ensure a bright future for our nation’s media.

The former President of Dublin City University will head up the Future of Media Commission which was established by the Government today.

It will also include experts in public service media, independent journalism, social media, new technology platforms, media economics, culture, language, creative content, governance and international best practice.

Welcoming the establishment of the Commission, Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD said: “A strong, independent media structure is critical for Ireland’s cultural, sporting, creative and political life.

“People rely on newspapers, tv, radio and online platforms to find out about local and national issues, to inform them about current affairs, to showcase our culture, to reach out to our diaspora, and to bring the nation together at times of national celebration and reflection.

“Irish media outlets have always reflected the core principles of objectivity and independence, and at a time when disinformation is on the rise, sustainable and impartial journalism has never been more important.

“The Future of Media Commission will chart a pathway for public service broadcasting and independent media into the future, and I am particularly pleased that Professor Brian Mac Craith, who has been an innovator in education and is a pre-eminent intellectual in Irish public life, has taken on the role of Chairperson.

“We need to examine how public service objectives can be funded in a way that is sustainable, ensures independent editorial oversight and delivers value for money to the public, and I look forward to receiving the recommendations of the Commission on this and all aspects of its terms of reference.”

Professor MacCraith commented: “I am very pleased to be appointed as Chair of the Future of Media Commission, and I look forward to working with my fellow Commission members on what is a very important public policy challenge and one that is very important for the quality and wellbeing of our shared society.”

Members of the Commission include:

Sinéad Burke, Director of Tilting the Lens, writer and academic active in social media, and member of the Council of State

Alan Rusbridger, Chair of the Steering Committee of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford, and former Editor-in-Chief of Guardian News and Media

Lynette Fay, freelance broadcaster (broadcasting as Gaeilge and in English on BBC Radio Ulster) with an academic background in applied communications

Nuala O’Connor, co-founder of South Wind Blows, writer and documentary filmmaker in the areas of music and the Arts

Gillian Doyle, Professor of Media Economics (Theatre, Film and Television Studies), University of Glasgow

Mark Little, CEO and co-Founder of Kinzen. Founder of social news agency, Storyful

Stephen McNamara, Director of Communications, Irish Rugby Football Union

Dr Finola Doyle-O’Neill, Broadcast Historian, University College Cork.

Two further proposed members will be announced subject to confirmation of availability.

Reacting to its establishment, local Senator John McGahon said the new media commission must ensure a bright future for all newspapers and radio stations in Louth.

“We all know the importance of the role of local media.

“Our much-loved newspapers and familiar voices on the airwaves bring us the news that impacts us most play an intrinsic part in local life here in Louth.

“This has become especially apparent throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, when the value of trusted news sources and accurate information has never been more apparent.

“Over the last few months, we have all seen the bombardment of information and opinion on social media platforms, making it even more important to have reliable, impartial and established platforms to bring us the facts.

“Journalists, newspapers and broadcasters pride themselves on their duty to inform their reader or audience without fear or favour. Long may that continue, but we must ensure that there is a viable future.

“The challenges our local media, and similar outlets across the country, have faced over the increasingly digital years have not gone unnoticed.

“The new Future of Media Commission will be tasked with ensuring there is a vibrant, independent public service media for the next generation.”

The aim of the commission is to evaluate what has been the public service experience through broadcasters, print and online media at all levels across the country and the challenges facing the sector through global innovation and changing audiences.

It will also explore what models of delivery are best for the next decade, how it can be funded while maintaining independent editorial oversight and delivering value for money. International practices in the sector will also be examined.