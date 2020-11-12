Dundalk man Professor Brian MacCraith to head up new vaccine task force

Local TD Ruairí Ó Murchú has welcomed the announcement of a government vaccine task force headed by Dundalk-born Professor Brian MacCraith.

The task force was first revealed on Tuesday following questioning from Deputy Ó Murchú to Taoiseach Michéal Martin.

The Sinn Féin TD said: “I welcome the reports that the European Commission is close to signing a contract with Pfizer and BioNTech, this is the fourth vaccine contract, and we know that a number of phase three vaccine trials are ongoing.

“We must engage in discussions on an all-Ireland response to vaccination and the capacity to administer vaccines. People must receive vaccines based on need and not just based on economics.

“I welcome the confirmation from the Taoiseach that the Government has been part of the European Commission approach in the pre-purchase of vaccines, affirming Pfizer and BioNTech as one of the partnerships in which a contract is being explored and very close to conclusion.

“Other vaccines are being worked on by Sanofi, Janssen and Oxford-AstraZeneca.

“The establishment of task force to be headed by Dundalk Prof. Brian MacCraith, former President of Dublin City University is significant.

“This task force will lead the logistics operation required for both the physical procurement of the vaccine and the establishment of distribution networks for vaccine administration.

“While we must continue in our efforts on fighting the pandemic with proactive public health measures and investment in testing, tracing, isolating. This task force representative of people with key roles will ensure we not only purchase the vaccines but are able to distribute them to the population.

“I welcome this announcement and wish to extend my best wishes to Professor MacCraith,” he said.