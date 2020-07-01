Dundalk Omniplex cinema to re-open on Friday July 10th

The Omniplex cinema at Dundalk Retail Park will be re-opening on Friday week July 10th.

The first seven cinemas in the Omniplex family are re-opening this Friday but it was confirmed this afternoon that Dundalk would be in the second batch which also includes Carlow, Monaghan, Sligo, Tralee and Waterford.

A range of safety measures have been implemented to ensure that cinema goers stay safe.

Omniplex said: “Your cinema trip will look a little bit different including; Perspex screens placed strategically throughout the cinema, additional signage, reduced number of guests per show, and a reduced number of shows per day so there is less cross-over between our customers.”

The full range of measures can be found here.