Dundalk rail commuters to be greeted by birdsong for the next fortnight

Local commuters will be greeted by the sounds of birdsong at Clarke Station for the next two weeks.

Irish Rail’s corporate communications manager Barry Kenny said a new project will run across the Dublin commuter belt for the next fortnight – up to Dundalk, down to Greystones and incorporating Enfield and Portlaoise – and across the DART line.

Iarnród Éireann’s train station PA systems will play the sound of birdsong between the hours of 8am and 9am.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Kenny said it is calming and raises awareness of the type of bird life that we have in urban areas.

He explained that the sounds of birdsong and sounds of nature were captured by sound artist Christopher Steenson along the Royal Canal way in Dublin, which runs along a railway line, during the first lockdown earlier this year.

Mr Steenson approached Irish Rail to see if they would be interested in broadcasting the sounds.

Mr Kenny said that activity on trains is significantly quieter right now – around 20% of normal volumes – and most commuters are essential workers and people travelling for education.