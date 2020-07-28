Dundalk Red Cross holding food collection across local stores this Friday

This coming Friday Dundalk Red Cross will be conducting a food collection in aid of those in our community who need it the most.

There will be food collections in Supervalu, Tesco stores and Dunnes Stores across Dundalk. There is also a collection in Centra in Blackrock.

Dundalk Red Cross said: “Once again we are looking for donations of non-perishable goods. We hope to see you on Friday.”

All support for the food collection is most appreciated.