Dundalk Red Cross to hold food collection in local supermarkets this Saturday

Dundalk Red Cross will be holding a food collection in local supermarkets this Saturday.

People are asked to give what they can on the day to help the elderly and people within the local community who need food parcels.

Red Cross volunteers will be in Dunnes Stores, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl and SuperValu stores throughout the town all day on Saturday and are asking people who can to donate non-perishable goods to help the cause.