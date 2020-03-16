Dundalk Red Cross warn about bogus callers to homes reporting to be them

Dundalk Red Cross have issued a warning regarding people calling to doors of local homes at present claiming to represent the organisation.

The group have received reports that people have been calling to homes in the area claiming they are from Dundalk Red Cross and carrying out testing for Covid-19.

Taking to social media, Dundalk Red Cross said that they are doing no such thing and people should not permit anyone access to their home claiming such a thing.

They said: “It has been brought to our attention that there may be individuals calling to residents in the Dundalk area acting as representatives of Irish Red Cross. They are claiming that they are carrying out testing for Covid-19 (Coronavirus) to gain access to homes which results in theft.

“Red Cross are NOT calling in the area and are NOT doing any testing of any kind.

“If someone calls and claims they are testing, please do not allow them access to your home. Please contact your local Garda and report them. This is a worrying time for a lot of vulnerable people that may feel frightened and are thinking they are doing the right thing by letting people in.

“Please keep an eye on your neighbours and family at this time and report anything suspicious.”