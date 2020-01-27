Dundalk RFC to host special ladies fundraiser this March

Dundalk RFC will host a special ladies fundraiser in aid of the club and the National Breast Cancer Research Institute this March.

The ‘No High Tackles, Just High Heels’ event is scheduled for The Fairways Hotel on Saturday March 14th.

Club PR and Communications Director Mary Murdock explained to Talk of the Town what the event would entail. She said: “Dundalk RFC invite all of our female members, their family and friends to our inaugural Ladies Day Event ‘No High Tackles, Just High Heels’ to celebrate our ladies while raising funds for the club and joining in the Dundalk RFC fight to tackle breast cancer, a cause close to our hearts.

“Our chosen charity is the National Breast Cancer Research Institute with whom we forged links with our Caroline Gray Memorial Event last season. The Institute funds a comprehensive programme at NUIG to improve the diagnosis, treatment options and outcomes for those who develop breast cancer.”

Tickets, priced €60, are available from the club or by contact Mary on 087 3833558 or Kathy Cranny at 087 9551847.

Admission includes: