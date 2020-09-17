Dundalk sculptor’s exhibition inspired by birth of grandchildren during lockdown

Dundalk-based sculptor Sandra Bell was inspired to create work for her upcoming exhibition by the arrival of grandchildren in her own family during the lockdown.

Her new exhibition of sculptural works, Flux, will open at Gormleys Fine Art, Dublin on October 1 and runs until October 19.

Like many others during the Covid lockdown, Bell concentrated on her garden and daily rituals that marked the passing solitude.

“My apprehension for our family members giving birth during this uncertain time and my admiration for our daughters and their dedication to creating a happy environment for our grandchildren, where they thrived and grew stronger, stimulated me to make new work,” she said.

“Pieces such as Ballerina, Leaf, Nurture, Haven, and Family Ties address these issues and mark the time that has changed our society and our way of life.

“Flux also reflects on the past ten years of global unsettlement and the effect it has had on the sculptures that I make.

“During this time, my work became explorative and my work pattern changed. I followed paths in new directions which enthralled and excited me, and created new bodies of work during this challenging decade of extraordinary innovation.

“I developed my Black and White series of painted figurative sculptures at the turn of the decade.

“I then became fascinated with minimal abstract form combining polished cast bronze and mirror polished stainless steel to make flowing tactile sculptures.”

Since she began exhibiting in the late 1980s, Bell has developed and expanded her practice in cast bronze and fabricated metal sculptures.

She often draws distinct references from the Celtic and the Classical, and the themes of harmony and balance are reoccurring in her work.

The simple but challenging lines give way to large spaces that allow a play of light to permeate the work.

Smooth surfaces and soft curves draw the viewer in to interact with these living and uncomplicated shapes that can be seen as meditations on the human form and curvaceous abstractions of reality.

Her work features in the collections of organisations and people as diverse as Bill Clinton, Roman Abramovich, the Sisters of Bon Secours, and Dundalk UDC.

She has also completed more than 20 site-specific commissions to date including Unity for Cherrywood Business Park Dublin and Teachers Inspire for Dublin City University, both of which will be unveiled later this year.

Bell says that she delights in the pleasure and enjoyment of connecting with people through the creation of her sculpture.

“I lose myself in my work and explore my inner feelings in a quiet and meditative place,” she said.

“I love that others viewing my sculpture may share part of my experience and find meaning and relevance in the work that I do.”

Her works will be exhibited in Gormleys Fine Art, 27 Frederick St South, Dublin, from October 1 to October 19. See Gormleys.ie for details.