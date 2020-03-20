Dundalk Simon Community issue appeal for old TVs, DVDs and DVD players

Dundalk Simon Community have issued an appeal for old TVs, DVDs and DVD players to help keep those in need entertained while self-isolating over the next few weeks.

Anyone who wishes to donate can either drop their items off at Seatown House or call the Simon Community to arrange collection on 042 9339583.

Writing on their Facebook page, Dundalk Simon said: “Due to the current crisis around COVID 19, we are expecting that a number of our clients may have to self isolate. We do expect this to be a very difficult time for our service users who will undoubtedly experience increased levels of social isolation.

“In order to address this in some way, we are asking anyone that has old/ spare TV’s/DVD Players/DVDs to please consider donating these items to Dundalk Simon. We usually don’t accept electrical goods as donations but will accept these goods if in good working order.

“Our Charity shop is currently closed but you can drop donations to Seatown House? Or call to arrange?”