Dundalk Simon encourage people to take part in 40 days – 40 items challenge

Today is Ash Wednesday meaning that Lent has officially begun.

That means that many of you will be either giving up or taking up something for the next 40 days and 40 nights until Easter Sunday.

Rather than the traditional pledges to go off the likes of sweets, Dundalk Simon Community are encouraging you to take part in their 40 days – 40 items challenge.

The idea behind the challenge is that each day of Lent you remove one item from your house which you don’t use or wear anymore and place it in a bag.

At the end of Lent they are then asking you to donate these items to Dundalk Simon Community to make a real difference.

What better way to give up something for Lent, help those in need and make room in your wardrobe for some new clothes for summer!