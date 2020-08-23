Dundalk slump continues with defeat against Sligo

Vinny Perth might be gone but Dundalk FC’s problems continued at The Showgrounds last night as they went down 3-1 to Sligo Rovers.

🙈 ICYMI, here are the goals from our 3-1 defeat to Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds on Saturday evening. pic.twitter.com/UwGf21Qn4x — DundalkFC (@DundalkFC) August 23, 2020

The visitors fell behind after just 13 minutes when Regan Donelon curled a free kick around the wall and beyond Gary Rogers.

Dundalk did have chances to level after that with Kyle McFadden clearing off the line from Daniel Kelly before Ed McGinty saved a Pat Hoban penalty on 33 minutes.

Dundalk continued to push for an equaliser but fell two behind five minutes not the second half when Sligo broke at pace with David Cawley crossing for Ryan De Vries to fire home.

Any hope of a comeback was then ended on 62 minutes when Junior headed in a third for Liam Buckley’s side after being left unmarked from Cawley’s free kick.

There was some consolation for Dundalk when Stefan Colovic pulled a goal back from a second penalty with 14 minutes to go but the visitors were unable to force a comeback as their recent problems continued.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Lewis Banks, Kyle McFadden, Teemu Penninkangas, Regan Donelon (Alex Cooper HT); David Cawley, Niall Morahan; Jesse Devers (Darragh Noone 69), Junior, Ryan De Vries (Sigitas Olberkis 86); Ronan Coughlan.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Daniel Cleary (Dane Massey 61), Brian Gartland (Nathan Oduwa 54), Sean Hoare, Darragh Leahy; Chris Shields, John Mountney; Michael Duffy (Sean Murray 83), Patrick McEleney, Daniel Kelly (Stefan Colovic 54); Pat Hoban (David McMillan 83).

Referee: Rob Hennessy.