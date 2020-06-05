Dundalk Stadium goes virtual for Ladies Day on July 12th

This year everyone has had to re-evaluate their events and Dundalk Stadium is no different.

With the annual 12th July Ladies Day fixture being held behind closed doors, the local racecourse has decided to go virtual to bring ladies day to you.

Dundalk Stadium has joined forces with The Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk to bring you #12JulyLadiesDayIn, where all of those planned outfits can still be donned for a chance to be crowned Best Dressed Lady 2020. Most importantly, 100% of all proceeds are going towards Ireland Thanks You, a charity for frontline workers.

All entrants have to do is take a photograph of themselves in their Ladies Day outfit and upload it onto a social media platform such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and tag Dundalk Stadium and the Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk with the hashtag #12JulyLadiesDayIn and also share a screenshot of a €4 donation to #IrelandThanksYou

Photographs will then be judged by a panel including Suzanne Ryan Millinery and Sheila McCall-Rafferty aka Glam Meets Girl, with the top 10 going towards a public vote on the Dundalk Stadium Instagram page. After that the entry with the most likes will win the fabulous prize worth €2,000. This consists of a VIP weekend experience in The Crowne Plaza and a champagne dinner at Dundalk Stadium for four plus a few extra goodies to enhance the experience even more.

There will also be a best hat category where Suzanne Ryan Millinery will choose her favourite head piece from all entrants and they will receive two bespoke hats from her range and a race day package for four including finger food.

So whether it’s from the comfort of your living room, kitchen or back garden, ditch the loungewear and don your at home Ladies Day ensemble and let the judging begin.

Photographs need to be uploaded between July 1st and 8th with the top 10 chosen and uploaded to Instagram on July 9th. Public votes will run from July 9th-12th with the winner announced at approximately 5pm on July 12th.

Racing on the day can be viewed on Racing TV.