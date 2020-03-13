Dundalk students compete for Texaco Children’s Art Competition awards
Judging of the 25,800 entries received in this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition is currently underway with winners to be announced in mid-April.
Pictured is adjudicator Seán Kissane admiring two of the entries received from students in Dundalk this year. From left, they are a work entitled ‘Dionne’ by a pupil from St. Mary’s National School, Knockbridge and another entitled ‘My Dreams’ by a pupil from Rampark National School, Jenkinstown.
In all, over 400 young Louth artists submitted entries this year. Currently in its 66th year, the Texaco Children’s Art Competition is the longest-running art sponsorship in Ireland. First held in 1955, it is hosted annually by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited – the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.