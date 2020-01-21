Dundalk Swim Club get 2020 off to a flying start

Dundalk swimmers got 2020 off to a terrific start at the Leinster Long Course Qualifiers at the weekend.

There were Irish Summer National Qualifying times for Eliza Logan (100m Butterfly, 200m IM), Jake Logan (100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke), Rebekah Friel (200m IM, 400m Freestyle) and Skye Kasozi (100m Freestyle). Eliza Logan also secured a first Irish Open Championships qualifying time for the season for the Dundalk Swim Club when she took gold in the U14 50m Butterfly to add to her gold in the 50m Backstroke, silver in the 100m Butterfly and bronze in the 100m Backstroke. This year the Irish Open acts as the Irish Olympic and Paralympic Trials.

There were more golds for Dundalk when Alex Lapko came home first in the U14 50m Butterfly event before following up with personal bests in the 100m Fly, 50m Free and 100m Back. Meanwhile Rebekah Friel took bronze in both the U14 400m and 800m Freestyle events and Conor Goss secured a bronze in the U12 200m Breaststroke.

There were also personal bests for Amy McEvoy (U14 50m Fly), Dylan Gilmore (U15 50m Fly, 100m Fly, 50m Back, 50m Free, 100m Back), Adam Laszio Molnar (U15 50m Fly, 100m Breast, 200m Breast, 50m Free), Club Captain Patrick Harmon (17&O 50m Fly, 100m Free), Cedric Saavedra (U14 50m Breast, 100m Breast, 50m Back), Bronagh Harmon (U12 50m Breast, 50m Back), Conor Goss (u12 100m Fly, 50m Free, 100m Back), Sean O’Rourke (U13 50m Back, 50m Free), Club Captain Evelyn Donnelly (U17 200 Breast), Skye Kasozi (U13 100m Free) and Eanna Finnegan (U12 50m Back). There were also terrific swims over the weekend from Aoibheann Conway, Sadhbh Mullen and Faye O’Rourke.

The club’s swimmers now look forward to next weekend’s Leinster Development Meet on Sunday and The National Aquatic Centre’s Long Course Gala the following weekend. Conor Goss and Maebh Mullen will also represent St Fursey’s National School in Haggardstown and Scoil Dairbhre respectively in the Irish Minor School Championships later in February.

Dundalk Swimming Club are always on the look out for talented and committed young swimmers interested in making new friends and competing at a regional and national level. Parents of interested swimmers aged 7-12 who have completed the Aura Swim Academy and two sessions of Lane Coaching (or equivalent standard) or have some competitive swimming experience should contact Paul for further details at SwimClub.Dundalk@gmail.com.