Dundalk Tennis, Badminton and Squash Club confirm plans to re-open on Monday

Dundalk Tennis, Badminton and Squash Club have confirmed plans for them to re-oepn this coming Monday May 18th with limited tennis facilities.

In a statement today, the club said: “It will not be business as usual and we ask members to bear with us while we all work together to try and make this work as well as it can.

“Unfortunately not everyone will get back to play straight away and hopefully it won’t be too long until we can welcome you back, not with open arms but at a safe distance!”

All information on the new guidelines, new opening hours, booking procedure etc is available on the club website here.