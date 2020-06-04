Dundalk Tennis Club happy to be back in the swing of things

It was with great happiness that the Dundalk Tennis Badminton and Squash Club reopened its gates on May 18th with limited tennis facilities available to members.

Week one saw the senior tennis club members being welcomed back to play singles only, which ensured that social distancing rules were adhered to.

Murt O’Shea and Niamh Cassidy

Members were notified about the new tennis guidelines which were established in line with protocols from Tennis Ireland. The club have a booking procedure in place where members are allocated a certain court to play on. This allows for contact tracing procedures if ever deemed necessary and to ensure social distancing is practiced at all times.

Eoin, Síle and Patrick Holland

Following the trial week back for senior members, the club welcomed their junior members back to tennis on May 25th, much to the delight of the many young players.

The club would like to thank their volunteers who have made it possible for the club to reopen, their time and support is greatly appreciated by the club management and members.

Eoin and Patrick Holland

For further information on becoming a member of Dundalk Tennis Badminton and Squash Club, please contact: (085) 252 3443 or email: info@dundalkracketsclub.com.

Keep up to date with the club via their website: www.dundalkracketsclub.com or find them on Facebook under: Dundalk Tennis Badminton Squash Club.

Pictured above main: Stephen Durnin and Al Grehan