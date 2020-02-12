Dundalk Tidy Towns hit out after 47 cable ties are left behind on one roundabout

Dundalk Tidy Towns have called for cable ties for future election campaigns to be colour coded so that candidates who fail to remove them along with their posters can be identified.

The call comes after the Great Northern Larder highlighted the fact that 47 cable ties had been left behind on one roundabout in Dundalk alone.

Reacting to the picture, Dundalk Tidy Towns said: “Please show some respect for our town.

“You were all asked to take your cable ties with you.

“We should not have to get someone else to clean up your mess.

“Colour coded cable ties should be used in future.”