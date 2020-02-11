Dundalk Toastmasters to hold open night on Monday

Dundalk Toastmasters are set to hold an open night in The Imperial Hotel on Monday.

Do you want to practice public speaking, improve your communication and build leadership skills?

With Toastmasters, you can break barriers, not your budget. The club is a place you and other members meet to practice, learn, grow, mentor and share. As a member, you become part of a larger international organisation that supports you every step of the way to building transferable skills that you can use at work, at home or at a event that you’ve to speak at, e.g a wedding speech. Toastmasters is here to help you on your journey and at your own pace.

Join them for the Dundalk Toastmasters Open Night on Monday February 17th at 7.45pm at the Imperial Hotel. All welcome, no admission fee and no obligations. Find them on Facebook at Dundalk Toastmasters for more information: www.facebook.com/dundalk.toastmasters