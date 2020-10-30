Dundalk undone by a few minutes of Arsenal brilliance at the Emirates

Dundalk gave a good account of themselves but ultimately fell to the class of Arsenal on a 3-0 scoreline in the Europa League at the Emirates Stadium last night.

Three goals inside a four minute spell either side of half-time proved the difference in the end for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Premier League outfit had been frustrated by solid Dundalk defending throughout the first half, with the visitors actually having the first chance of the game when Patrick McEleney had an effort touched around the post.

The breakthrough arrived on 42 minutes however following a mistake by Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rogers. The 39-year-old came to punch clear a Reiss Nelson corner but got no purchase on it. The loose ball then cannoned off Daniel Cleary with Eddie Nketiah quickest to react to steer the ball home.

Within two minutes it was 2-0. A loose pass from Cameron Dummigan allowed Arsenal to break and while Andy Boyle did well to block Nicolas Pepe’s shot, the rebound fell invitingly into the path of Joe Willock who fired high to the net.

Any hope of a Dundalk revival was then over within a minute of the restart when Pepe curled a superb shot to the top right hand corner to make it 3-0.

The Lilywhites rung the changes after that with one eye on Sunday’s league encounter away to St Patrick’s Athletic but gave a good account of themselves overall despite the final scoreline.

Arsenal: Runar Runarsson, Cedric Soares, Shkodran Mustafi (Dani Ceballos 61), Granit Xhaka (Kieran Tierney 74), Sead Kolasinac, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Mohamed Elneny, Joe Willock, Nicholas Pepe (Willian 61), Eddie Nketiah (Florian Balogun 74), Reiss Nelson.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers, John Mountney, Brian Gartland, Dan Cleary (Sean Hoare 53), Andy Boyle, Cameron Dummigan, Chris Shields (Sean Gannon 62), Sean Murray (Greg Sloggett 46), Patrick McEleney (Jordan Flores 53), Michael Duffy (Stefan Colovic 70), Patrick Hoban.

Referee: Filip Glova (Slovakia).