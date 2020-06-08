Dundalk woman just misses out on final of French version of The Voice

Dundalk woman Maria Doyle Cuche just missed out on the final of the French version of The Voice at the weekend after bowing out in the semi-finals.

The mother of seven, who has been living in France for the past 27 years, had impressed the judges with her performance of Danny Boy at her initial audition.

She then further advanced to the penultimate stage of the competition where she sang the Edith Piaf classic ‘Hymne à l’amour’ but just missed out on one of the four places in the final on Saturday.

Maria was accompanied by two of her children, Emmanuel and Shannon, on stage as they played piano and violin respectively.

Now 54, Maria represented Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest as Maria Christian in 1985, finishing sixth with ‘Wait Until the Weekend Comes’. She also competed in the The Voice of Ireland in 2018.

Maria, whose mum Eileen still lives locally, was coached by singer Lara Fabian throughout the competition.

Check out her performance below…