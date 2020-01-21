Dundalk woman Maria wows the judges on The Voice in France

Dundalk woman Maria Doyle Cuche advanced to the next stage of The Voice of France after wowing the judges with her performance of Danny Boy on Saturday.

Three of the four judges turned for Maria, who has been living in France for the past 27 years.

The mother of seven was backed up by a number of her children for the performance as they played instruments on the show, which is broadcast on French channel TF1.

Now 54, Maria represented Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest as Maria Christian in 1985, finishing sixth with ‘Wait Until the Weekend Comes’. She also competed in the The Voice of Ireland in 2018.

Posting on Facebook she described the experience of taking part in the audition as “an unforgettable night, it was amazing!!!.”

Maria, whose mum Eileen still lives locally, moves on to the next round with singer Lara Fabian as her coach.

Listen to Maria’s performance here.

