Dundalk woman Sarah encourages Louth people to support this year’s virtual GOAL mile

A Dundalk woman is calling on Louth folk to go the distance and register to do a virtual GOAL Mile this Christmas to support the world’s most vulnerable communities.

The appeal has come from Sarah McEneaney, after GOAL announced that the traditional and much-loved GOAL Mile will be going virtual this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

For the past several years thousands of people all over Louth have turned out in their communities and parishes every Christmas to walk, run or jog a GOAL Mile, with funds raised going towards supporting GOAL’s work in 13 countries in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

According to Sarah, who has been a GOAL Mile organiser for 5 years, it is more vital than ever that people support the GOAL Mile this year.

“Whilst this Christmas we are all being asked to keep apart due to COVID-19, we can still stand together for GOAL by registering to complete a virtual GOAL Mile. Whether it’s a run, walk, swim, or cycle, I want people across Louth to join me to travel a mile.”

Sarah got involved in the GOAL mile in 2015 after her friend and former organiser emigrated. Sarah has dedicated herself to the event despite a busy schedule working full time and being a mom. “Attendance has grown each year since 2015 and people love to attend with their families, pets or by themselves it bring everyone together on Christmas morning.”

She added: “This year GOAL is hoping to get at least 10,000 people all over Ireland to register to do a GOAL mile, and I would love to see Louth proudly play its part as it does every year. “

Each registration will count as one mile. And according to Sarah once people have registered they have the option of passing a virtual baton to challenge friends on social media to do likewise!

GOAL’s Director of Fundraising, Eamon Sharkey, said: “We are living in a totally different world to the one we were in last Christmas. COVID-19 has taken a grip and changed all of our lives, but sadly it is the most vulnerable communities around the world who are impacted most, with COVID-19 impacting on their livelihoods and access to food.

“I want to thank the people of Louth for all their support for the GOAL Mile over the years. Despite COVID-19 we are determined that this great tradition will continue and we can all do our GOAL Mile virtually. Families and small groups of people may be able to do it together once Government guidelines and social distancing is strictly observed. This year will be different – but the end result will be the same.”

Here is how you can help GOAL hit the magic 10,000 miles in the spirit of helping those in need.

To register go to: https://www.goalglobal.org/goal-mile/

€15 for an adult and €10 for a child. There is also an early bird option, €10 for adults and €5 for a child until 24thNovember.