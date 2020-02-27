Dundalk Youth Centre’s Anticlockwise project showcases their talents

Last Wednesday An Táin Arts Centre was bursting with creativity as Dundalk Youth Centre launched its second exhibition of the Anticlockwise PEACE IV funded programme.

For one night only 10 acts took the main stage with a variety of performances, films and montages, with visual arts adorning the stage, creating a truly unique atmosphere.

This display of talent has been a result of the meaningful interaction with artists that worked with 180 young people from seven groups across County Louth. As part of their interactions, the young people explored themes of Conflict, Peace and reconciliation. Check out Dundalk Youth Centre Facebook for more information, photos and videos.

The Anticlockwise Programme is part of Louth County Council’s €3.1m Local Authority Action Plan. This action plan has received funding from the EU’s PEACE IV Programme, which is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).