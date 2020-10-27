Dundalk’s European hopes hit by defeat to Waterford

Dundalk FC’s hopes of qualifying for Europe suffered a blow on Sunday when they went down 1-0 away to Waterford FC at the RSC.

John Martin’s 57th minute header was the only goal of the game and saw Fran Rockett’s side move to within a point of Dundalk in third.

Dundalk’s best chance of the first half came early on when Michael Duffy had a shot turned around the post by Brian Murphy.

Waterford gave their own European qualification hopes a big boost as they got the better of Dundalk



Full highlights below #rtesoccer #watchloi pic.twitter.com/hc0vWB1NUv — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) October 26, 2020

The lead goal then arrived for Waterford on 57 minutes when Will Fitzgerald’s cross was headed past Aaron McCarey by Martin.

Daryl Murphy had chances either side of the goal to add to the home side’s lead while Dundalk went closest to equalising late on when substitute Patrick Hoban pulled a shot across the face of goal.

Dundalk now travel to London where they will face Arsenal in the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Waterford: Brian Murphy; Darragh Power, Jake Davidson, Robbie Weir, Tyreke Wilson; Will Fitzgerald (Will Longbottom 66), John Martin (Tunmise Sobowale 74), Niall O’Keeffe, Matthew Smith; Alistar Coote; Daryl Murphy (Dean Walsh 92).

Dundalk: Aaron McCarey; John Mountney, Brian Gartland, Andy Boyle, Cameron Dummigan (Darragh Leahy 66); Chris Shields (Greg Sloggett 77), Jordan Flores (Patrick McEleney 61); Stefan Colovic (Sean Gannon 66), Sean Murray (Patrick Hoban 61), Michael Duffy, David McMillan.

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).