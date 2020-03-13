Dundalk’s first ever sports bar opens on the Ramparts

Dundalk’s first ever sports bar is opening today on The Ramparts.

The Bar One Racing Sports Bar is located in the former Johnny Mason’s premises beside the bookmakers’ head office.

This impressive location offers an inviting space that will treat sports fans to an unprecedented viewing experience. The bar features booths with their own personal flat screen TV and a sports manager tablet to keep a track of all sporting results.

The Bar One Racing Sports Bar is the brainchild of Barney O’Hare, CEO of Bar One Racing Ltd, Ireland’s leading independent bookmaker and serial entrepreneur.

Commenting on the opening Mr O’Hare said: “I am delighted to be opening the first ever dedicated sports bar in the town. Our main objective is to offer sports fans a unique venue to enjoy live sports in a friendly environment.”

Bar One Racing Sports Bar will be open at midday daily.

Check their Facebook page @BarOneRacingSportsBar for more information and promotions.