Dundalk’s Jimmy Flynn wins the National Masters 60 Road Race Championships

Dundalk’s Jimmy Flynn had a weekend to remember at the Cycling Ireland Masters National Championships.

The races were held in Co Mayo, close to Castlebar and kicked off on the Saturday with the time trial. In the Masters 60 category Jimmy had a solid performance to finish in third position, less than 40 seconds off the gold, which went to Eunan Malone of the Garda Cycling Club.

Sunday was the turn of the road race and the Masters 60 faced a two lap 70km affair, which featured two ascents of the Windy Gap climb. The climb is approximately 11km long and is a series of steep sections followed by false flats.

On the first lap a group of 10 managed to get away from the main field and Flynn was a part of this break. With fatigue starting to set in by the top of the climb on the second lap this group was down to just five riders and it was clear the medal winners would come from here. There was another short climb some 5km from the finish and it was here that Jimmy made his move and attacked solo on the steepest section. He immediately opened a gap, with no other rider able to respond.

As they crested this climb Sean McIlroy of Carrick Wheelers did set off after Jimmy and on the flat section into the headwind he started to eat into Jimmy’s advantage. However with another short rise in the closing kilometre Jimmy held on for a comfortable solo win, thereby claiming the national jersey.

Jimmy has twice won the Masters 60 Hill Climb Championships, but this was his first victory in the prestigious road race. He is a long standing member of Cuchulainn Cycling Club, having made the switch to cycling after his impressive running career came to an end.