Dundalk’s match against St Pat’s to be televised live on eirSport next month

Dundalk FC’s game at home to St Patrick’s Athletic next month will be broadcast live on eirSport.

The match at Oriel Park on Friday March 13th will now kick-off at 8pm in order to accommodate TV coverage.

It is one of three games set to be shown by eirSport next month. The station also intends to show the Bohemian FC v Shelbourne game on Friday March 6th and the Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers fixture on Saturday March 7th.

Vinny Perth’s side are next in action on Friday night when they travel to face Shelbourne at Tolka Park. They then host Cork City at Oriel Park on Monday before their first televised game of the season away to Shamrock Rovers on Friday February 28th. The game at Tallaght Stadium will be broadcast on RTÉ Two with a 7.45pm kick-off.