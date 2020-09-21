Dunne has Premer League debut to remember after scoring for Burnley

Local man Jimmy Dunne had a Premier League debut to remember after scoring for Burnley in their 4-2 defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last night.

While the result didn’t go as planned for Sean Dyche’s side, the Blackrock man received glowing tributes for his display, which included keeping England striker Jamie Vardy quiet for the most part.

The centre-back followed up his Carabao Cup outing with another mature performance in an injury-hit Clarets’ line-up.

“I was delighted enough as it was to get a starting place in a game like this, obviously being important at the start of the season for us,” said Dunne.

“To get a goal is overwhelming, in some ways. The result didn’t go as planned but there’s lots to take away from it and lots to learn.

“As happy as I am, the result’s a little bit disappointing and a lot to improve on.”

Dunne has enjoyed a breakthrough week at the start of the Clarets’ 2020/21 campaign.

The 22-year-old former Rock Celtic man has experienced first-team football during previous loan spells with Barrow, Accrington Stanley, Hearts, Sunderland and Fleetwood Town.

And after being a regular on the bench during the post-lockdown period last season, he has seized the chance provided by injuries to Ben Mee and James Tarkowski, who have both missed the first two games of the season.

“The day before the cup game I found out I was playing and in the build-up to this game I found through the work we were doing,” added Dunne after his headed goal at the King Power Stadium had got the Clarets back into the game at 3-2 as they sensed a possible comeback.

“I settled my head to prepare myself, get the basics right and work hard in the week.

“I’m very lucky to have the experienced players around me at the club who often talk to me and lead me through it, so I’m very fortunate to have that.

“The gaffer was a centre-back and I’ve got James Tarkowski, Ben Mee – the skipper – and I get to play alongside an Irish international in Longy, so I’m very fortunate in that way. I’ve got all the guidance I need.

“It’s difficult for young players and probably especially for defenders to get opportunities at this level so you have to take them when they come.

“The squad is tight a bit at the minute with injuries and lack of numbers which does provide opportunities for me to get in there and show what I’m made of.”

The Clarets’ chances of getting a point first up disappeared when Leicester midfielder Dennis Praet replied to Dunne’s goal with a fierce strike which got the Foxes over the line.

But Dunne is confident about what’s to come as he looks to stay in the first-team picture.

“This squad we have is relentless,” he said.

“I’ve seen that from being around it. The spirit is unbelievable, so it won’t really push us back too much.

“I know there’s lots we will look at need to improve on, but we’ll be absolutely fine. The spirit is absolutely tremendous, so we’ll crack on.”