Dystopian Disco in The Spirit Store this Saturday

A Dystopian Disco will take place this Saturday night in the downstairs area of The Spirit Store.

The free event will feature DJs Joey Edwards, David Noonan and Neil Waters serving up a menu of Post-Punk, Psych, Dub, Rockabilly, 80s and Hip Hop.

Admission is free and the event runs from 8.30pm to 1am.

Describing the event Neil Waters said: “The future is a concept; it does not exist. Today’s ultra-modern algorithms are designed to give us more of what we think we really want. Do we really know for sure anymore if we’re actually doing our own thinking for ourselves, or are these weighty algorithms choosing for us independently? This might mean that the version of the world we live in today has been invisibly curated to re-arrange our pre-existing belief system and change us irrevocably as we move towards a matrix of manipulation.”