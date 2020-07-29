€200,000 awarded to extend Carlingford Greenway to Templetown beach

A total of €200,000 in funding has been awarded for a vital local greenway project.

The sum has been awarded to Louth County Council for the Carlingford Greenway to fund the Preliminary Design and Environmental Evaluation for a 12.31km section from the Tourist Office in Carlingford to Templetown Beach.

News of the funding was welcomed by local TD Fergus O’Dowd.

He said: “Our greenway plays an important role in supporting local communities to create jobs and brings visitors to our area.

“As we have seen over the course of the lockdown, people are eager to get out into nature and avail of the stunning scenery in our country.

“This funding will support the Greenways Strategy and help local authorities around the country prepare Greenway projects to be ready for construction funding in the coming years.

“Our local greenway will encourage tourism in the future, and will also provide a safe, segregated space for people walking and cycling.”