€4.3 million in funding allocated for Louth roads

€4.3 million in roads funding has been allocated for Louth for 2020.

The figure will be used to maintain and upgrade the roads network within the county.

News of the funding has been welcomed by local Fine Gael Councillor John McGahon. He said: “I am delighted to confirm that Louth is to benefit from €4.3 million in funding for maintaining and upgrading our roads network.

“The funding has been made available to Louth County Council as a result of funding secured in Budget 2020.

“The allocation, confirmed by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, includes €4.3 million funding for projects and road maintenance.”

Part of the €4.3 million will go towards a new Park and Share facility close to Junction 16 of the M1 motorway.

Cllr McGahon added: “I am also delighted to see that the funding of €1.5 million has been made available to deliver a Park and Share Facility at the Dundalk South junction. There is also €314,000 for the N53 and €1.7 million for the Ardee bypass. This major piece of infrastructure will bring major improvements to our road network here in Louth and is further sign of the Fine Gael-led Government’s commitment to balanced regional development.

“A well developed and maintained road network is vital to ensure safety on our roads but also to ensure that no area of the country is at a disadvantage when it comes to economic development.

“Fine Gael has committed to improving and maintaining a high quality road network. While Fianna Fáil and other parties in opposition have repeatedly called for road projects to be scrapped the Government has stood firm over the need to ensure we have safe, quality roads across the country,” Cllr McGahon concluded.