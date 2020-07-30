€40.5 million tender signed for flood defence scheme in Dundalk and Blackrock

Minister of State with responsibility for Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan TD was in Dundalk today to sign the tender to progress the €40.5 million funding for flood defences for Dundalk and Blackrock.

The proposed CFRAM flood relief scheme at Dundalk and Blackrock South will involve a series of hard defences, including flood embankments and walls, rock armour coastal protection, demountable barriers, road raising, a sluice gate and tanking of two properties.

Once complete it will protect an estimated 1,880 properties from flooding.

The proposed flood relief scheme at Ardee, for which the CFRAM Programme estimated a total preliminary cost of €840,000 will also be progressed directly by Louth County Council with full funding from the OPW. The works proposed will involve the construction of a series of hard defences (embankments and walls) protecting seven properties when completed.

Further schemes are also planned for Carlingford, Drogheda and Baltray.